Beijing Winter Olympics a global sports event: Former Diplomat

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Former Diplomat Shahid Kiyani on Friday said that the Beijing Winter Olympics was a global event and countries should avoid to link the event with international politics.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan was invited on the opening ceremony of the global sports event which was a proof of deep friendship with China, and also Pakistani people have solidarity with Chinese people.

He said the tour of PM to China will strengthen the bilateral relations, it will help to boost trade activities along with job opportunities in the industry.

The meetings were also being conducted sidelines in such events at different levels he said adding that after Chinese industry growth in country, it would be mandatory to establish vocational training to improve skills in the field.