UrduPoint.com

Beijing Winter Olympics A Global Sports Event: Former Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Beijing Winter Olympics a global sports event: Former Diplomat

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Former Diplomat Shahid Kiyani on Friday said that the Beijing Winter Olympics was a global event and countries should avoid to link the event with international politics.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan was invited on the opening ceremony of the global sports event which was a proof of deep friendship with China, and also Pakistani people have solidarity with Chinese people.

He said the tour of PM to China will strengthen the bilateral relations, it will help to boost trade activities along with job opportunities in the industry.

The meetings were also being conducted sidelines in such events at different levels he said adding that after Chinese industry growth in country, it would be mandatory to establish vocational training to improve skills in the field.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Sports China Job Beijing Olympics Event Industry

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

4 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

6 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

6 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

8 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

8 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>