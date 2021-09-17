Being deprived of basic right of education due to a disability, a grave injustice: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Friday said that education was a basic right of every person and being deprived of it because of a disability was a grave injustice.

The governor expressed this while talking to a 5-member delegation led by Ronaq Lakhani here at Governor's House .

He said that there seemed to be a ray of hope as organizations in Pakistan were busy creating innovative solutions to eliminate the social inclusion of people with disabilities.

The visiting delegation gave a detailed presentation on 'Boltay Huroof' projects for visually impaired students' education.

It was informed that 'Boltay Huroof' was a braille translation software having ability to translate all textual material into braille.

Proper use of this braille software can make online education accessible for people who are blind, saving them from the stresses of transport, social injustices and scarce educational opportunities.

The delegation opined that the Educational institutes had the ability to incorporate 'Boltay huroof' into their curriculum and utilize it in classroom settings as well. Training sessions can be arranged to teach the students how to use this braille translation software, this will help children who are blind feel like a part of society as the hurdles in their learning are gradually eliminated.

The governor appreciating the endeavours, assured to extend maximum possible assistance, in that regard.