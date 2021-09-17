UrduPoint.com

Being Deprived Of Basic Right Of Education Due To A Disability, A Grave Injustice: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Being deprived of basic right of education due to a disability, a grave injustice: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Friday said that education was a basic right of every person and being deprived of it because of a disability was a grave injustice.

The governor expressed this while talking to a 5-member delegation led by Ronaq Lakhani here at Governor's House .

He said that there seemed to be a ray of hope as organizations in Pakistan were busy creating innovative solutions to eliminate the social inclusion of people with disabilities.

The visiting delegation gave a detailed presentation on 'Boltay Huroof' projects for visually impaired students' education.

It was informed that 'Boltay Huroof' was a braille translation software having ability to translate all textual material into braille.

Proper use of this braille software can make online education accessible for people who are blind, saving them from the stresses of transport, social injustices and scarce educational opportunities.

The delegation opined that the Educational institutes had the ability to incorporate 'Boltay huroof' into their curriculum and utilize it in classroom settings as well. Training sessions can be arranged to teach the students how to use this braille translation software, this will help children who are blind feel like a part of society as the hurdles in their learning are gradually eliminated.

The governor appreciating the endeavours, assured to extend maximum possible assistance, in that regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Education All From

Recent Stories

ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to ..

ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to 48 hours: Reports

20 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an onli ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an online global dialogue on prominen ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts on Saudi Arabia

27 minutes ago
 PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Founda ..

PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation: Agreement Signed

34 minutes ago
 New Zealand does not have ‘substantial proof’ ..

New Zealand does not have ‘substantial proof’ of security threat in Pakistan ..

39 minutes ago
 82,943 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

82,943 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.