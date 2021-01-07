UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Being Self-controlled Child May Lead To Healthier Middle-age

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Being self-controlled child may lead to healthier middle-age

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National academy of Sciences, determined that people who had higher levels of self-control as children were aging more slowly than their peers at age 45.

Their bodies and brains were healthier and biologically younger.

"Our population is growing older, and living longer with age-related diseases," said the researcher, Leah Richmond-Rakerd, Assistant Professor, University of Michigan.

"It's important to identify ways to help individuals prepare successfully for later-life challenges, and live more years free of disability. We found that self-control in early life may help set people up for healthy aging," Richmond-Rakerd added.

For the study, the team assessed a thousand people from birth through age 45 in New Zealand, putting them through a battery of psychological and health assessments at regular intervals since, the most recent being at age 45, Medical Daily reported .

From ages 26 to 45, the participants were also measured for physiological signs of aging in several organ systems, including the brain. In all measures, higher childhood self-control correlated with slower aging.

The people with the highest self-control were found to walk faster and have younger-looking faces at age 45 as well.

Self-control can also be taught, and the researchers suggest that a societal investment in such training could improve life span and quality of life, not only in childhood, but also perhaps in midlife, the researcher said.

There is ample evidence that changing behaviours in midlife (quitting smoking or taking up exercise) leads to improved outcomes, they added.

Related Topics

May All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

RSS inspired BJP regime executing pogrom against M ..

5 minutes ago

RugbyU: South African Currie Cup result

5 minutes ago

Trump urges VP Pence not to certify Biden victory ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan exports up by 18.3 % in Dec, 7.2 % in Nov ..

5 minutes ago

German Health Minister Speaks Against Spacing Out ..

5 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo launches new Mountain Bicycles experien ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.