Being Supreme Authority Parliament Has All Rights To Legislate: Atta Tarar

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar on Monday said being the supreme legislative authority and creator of the Constitution, the Parliament had all rights to legislate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar on Monday said being the supreme legislative authority and creator of the Constitution, the Parliament had all rights to legislate.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, he said the apex court was hearing a case regarding a law which had not yet been adopted by the Parliament.

"The Parliament is the supreme law-making authority and all other state institutions derive their power from it. It is unconstitutional to stop it from framing the law," he added.

"As a student of law, I think that the Supreme Court cannot hear a case against a law which curtails its suo-moto powers," he stressed.

Atta Tarar called for the formation of a full court bench to hear the matter which would affect all the judges of the apex court.

"All judges have the same rank and status, and the chief justice performs administrative affairs only because of seniority," he added.

He claimed that the Supreme Court had been ignoring Article 209. "Political cases are scheduled for hearing in just 10 minutes, while we are standing in the court giving legal arguments that to whom we should request to schedule the pending references for hearing." Atta Tarar expressed the hope that justice would be served and that "also without any discrimination", and the purpose of the Constitution would be fulfilled.

He said the Public Accounts Committee had scheduled a meeting to discuss assets in excess of income, tax matters, and other allegations.

