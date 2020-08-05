UrduPoint.com
Beirut Blast: Emergency Helpline Set Up To Assist Pakistani Expats

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:05 PM

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) has set up an emergency helpline to facilitate the Lebanon-based Pakistanis in the wake of two huge explosions occurred in Beirut the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) has set up an emergency helpline to facilitate the Lebanon-based Pakistanis in the wake of two huge explosions occurred in Beirut the other day.

In a tweet, it said there were 1,000 Pakistanis based in Lebanon and all of them were safe as per initial information.

"As per preliminary information gathered at Pakistan Mission in Beirut, all Pakistani Embassy personnel, their families and overseas Pakistanis are safe. Ministry has setup emergency helpline to assist Overseas Pakistanis(OPs) in need of help," the OPHRD tweeted on late Tuesday.

It also shared the contact details of Pakistani Embassy in Beirut and OPHRD for the Pakistani expatriates, seeking any kind of assistance in the aftermath of explosions that ripped through the Lebanon's capital and killed dozens of people, besides causing injuries to many.

According to ministry, the overseas Pakistanis in Beirut can contact at multiple numbers including 0096176866609, 009611843971-72, 096181982948, +92519212525,+923005307884.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on OPHRD Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has sent condolences to the Bruit blasts' victims and their families.

"My heart goes out to those who are injured or lost loved ones in Lebanon blast. Unprecedented horrific scenes .. prayers for Beirut," he tweeted.

