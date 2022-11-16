BEL unit starts production in FIEDMC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :A Faisalabad unit of Bahawalpur Engineering Ltd (BEL) has started production of bicycles in addition to manufacturing parts for automobiles, including copper wire with corrugated pipes.

The unit was using the latest and modern technology to reduce carbon emission, said Dr Khurram Tariq, the President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Inaugurating the unit in the FIEDMC, he welcomed the BEL and said that it would play a major role in early colonization of industrial estates in addition to creating new job opportunities.

He said the FCCI had 8,000 members belonging to almost all segments of the economy.

He also appreciated the industrial estate developed by FIEDMC and said that M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates had been developed on modern lines.

"These industrial estates offer globally compliant facilities while the price of land is comparatively cheaper than other estates", he said and added that it was attracting maximum industrialistsfor their future investment.

He said that the manufacturing of parts of automobiles would also help Pakistan to save precious foreign exchange. He assured full cooperation from the FCCI to the management of the BEL.