Belarus ambassador meets advisor to Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Meteilitsa Thursday met Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Amir Saeed Rawn here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Meteilitsa Thursday met Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Amir Saeed Rawn here.

Representative of Belarus in Pakistan Ilya Kanapliou was also present.

The ambassador conveyed his felicitations to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on his election as the Punjab chief minister.

Amir Rawn told the ambassador that CM Parvez Elahi was highly appreciative of the commitment of the government of Belarus to work with the Punjab government. He said that people would benefit from extensive investment initiatives launched in Punjab and other parts of Pakistan with the investment of Belarus.

He said that the Punjab government would provide all possible facilities and assistance to the investors of Belarus, adding that a draft regarding promotion of investment would be submitted to the Punjab chief minister for approval.