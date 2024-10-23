Open Menu

Belarus Ambassador Meets CM, Agrees To Set Up Tractor Assembling Plant

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 07:16 PM

A decision has been made to set up an assembling plant for the production of tractors at a local level in Punjab with the cooperation of Belarus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A decision has been made to set up an assembling plant for the production of tractors at a local level in Punjab with the cooperation of Belarus.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Belarus H.E Andrei N. Metelitsa, who called on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Wednesday, Belarus has also offered assistance in the electric bus project in Punjab.

Trade Consular Ilya Kanapliou also participated in the meeting. Matters pertaining to promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries along with promoting agriculture, trade and tourism were also discussed in the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, CM Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government is providing incentives and facilities to the foreign investors in Punjab.

"We want to promote agriculture and other sectors in Punjab by working jointly with Belarus,” she added.

The CM said that the Punjab government wants to benefit from the experience of Belarus in the production of agricultural machinery, especially tractors. "We want to further increase bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus along with enhancement of trade relations,” she added.

Ambassador of Belarus Andrei N. Metelitsa said that a transit route for trade and a trade corridor through roads would be welcomed for the region.

The Ambassador of Belarus also met Minister for Agriculture, Minister for Transport, Secretary Transport and President Bank of Punjab to determine a road map for the promotion of bilateral trade.

