Belarus Ambassador Meets CM, Agrees To Set Up Tractor Assembling Plant
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 07:16 PM
A decision has been made to set up an assembling plant for the production of tractors at a local level in Punjab with the cooperation of Belarus
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A decision has been made to set up an assembling plant for the production of tractors at a local level in Punjab with the cooperation of Belarus.
During a meeting with Ambassador of Belarus H.E Andrei N. Metelitsa, who called on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Wednesday, Belarus has also offered assistance in the electric bus project in Punjab.
Trade Consular Ilya Kanapliou also participated in the meeting. Matters pertaining to promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries along with promoting agriculture, trade and tourism were also discussed in the meeting.
Talking on the occasion, CM Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government is providing incentives and facilities to the foreign investors in Punjab.
"We want to promote agriculture and other sectors in Punjab by working jointly with Belarus,” she added.
The CM said that the Punjab government wants to benefit from the experience of Belarus in the production of agricultural machinery, especially tractors. "We want to further increase bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus along with enhancement of trade relations,” she added.
Ambassador of Belarus Andrei N. Metelitsa said that a transit route for trade and a trade corridor through roads would be welcomed for the region.
The Ambassador of Belarus also met Minister for Agriculture, Minister for Transport, Secretary Transport and President Bank of Punjab to determine a road map for the promotion of bilateral trade.
Recent Stories
Acclaimed Professor Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria passes away
TikTok,PTA launch #DigitalHifazat contest focused on promoting Digital Safet
Peshawar University wins PCB-HEC Inter-University Cricket trophy
SBBU, Shinswatra University Thailand sign memorandum of understanding
PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points
Belgian wants Pakistani businesses to enhance their EU market access
IHC grants post-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case
KP govt giving special attention to education sector: DEO
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt striving to resolve lawyer's issues: Minister20 minutes ago
-
Pakistani woman cop wins IACP 2024 Award20 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in road mishap20 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes Palestinian students to their ‘second home’; laments int’l community’s silence o ..20 minutes ago
-
Police launches crackdown against fireworks, 22 arrested20 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars praise Punjab Police20 minutes ago
-
Acclaimed Professor Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria passes away8 minutes ago
-
Taking steps to restore BZU lost glory, says VC20 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police arrest suspect in woman's abuse case30 minutes ago
-
Distribution of cheaques to agricultural graduates held in Kasur30 minutes ago
-
IHC dissatisfied with Adiala Jail's medical arrangements for PTI founder30 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in city40 minutes ago