Belarus Embassy To Hold 'Int'l Trade & Industry Fair' On March 10

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 09:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):Belarus embassy will organize a three-day national exposition on the 'International trade & industry fair' which will be held in Expo Center Karachi from March 10 to 12.

The event is aimed to promote trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus, according to a press release issued here on Monday.

A Belarus-Pakistani business forum will also be held on March 11 at Expo Center Karachi. This B2B event will provide an opportunity to conduct direct negotiations between businessmen from both countries.

For this matter, the Belarusian delegates are planning to meet potential Pakistani business partners from FPCCI and other regional chambers of commerce and industry, as well as representatives of the Pakistan Business Council, the Council on Scientific and Industrial Research, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, associations of chemicals and carpets manufacturers, iron & steel, yarn.

Belarusian delegation will include companies of steel & iron industry-Byelorussian Steel Works' and 'Beltsvetmet'; heavy vehicles industry-BelAZ; chemical and petrochemical industries 'Polotsk-Steklovolokno'; 'Belshina', 'Naftan','Mineral Wax Plant,'Grodno Azot' and its Branch 'Plant Khimvolokno'; representatives of the National academy of sciences of Belarus and State committee on Science and Technology (Scientific-Practical Materials Research Center, Experimental Plant for Mechanization of Agriculture, Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry, Physical-Technical Institute, Institute for Meat and Dairy Industry, Belarusian Institute for System Analysis), as well as representative of universities (Belarusian State University, Belarusian National technical University, Belarusian State Technological University).

The aforementioned Belarusian companies are manufacturers of mining and dump trucks, experimental agricultural machinery, tinplate and steel billets, tires, glass fiber productions, lubricants and petrochemicals, fertilizers, yarn & cord fabrics, acrylic fiber, polyethylene products, as well as providers of scientific and technical services (detailed informationis attached).

