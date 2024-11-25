Belarus FM Arrives At MoFA In Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 25, 2024 | 02:08 PM
Both sides to discuss bilateral and regional issues and to finalize agenda and programme of visit of President of Belarus
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2025) Foreign Minister of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov arrived at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Monday (today).
Upon arrival, he was accorded a warm welcome by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
They will discuss bilateral and regional issues and finalize the agenda and the programme of the visit of President of Belarus.
