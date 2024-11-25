Open Menu

Belarus FM Arrives At MoFA In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 25, 2024 | 02:08 PM

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Both sides to discuss bilateral and regional issues and to finalize agenda and programme of visit of President of Belarus

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2025) Foreign Minister of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov arrived at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Monday (today).

Upon arrival, he was accorded a warm welcome by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

They will discuss bilateral and regional issues and finalize the agenda and the programme of the visit of President of Belarus.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Visit Belarus

Recent Stories

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

18 minutes ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

48 minutes ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

1 hour ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

3 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan