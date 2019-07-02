UrduPoint.com
Belarus ,Pakistan Have Good Terms: Hammad Azhar

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:59 PM

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has said Pakistan and Belarus enjoying good cordial relations for 25 years

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) , Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has said Pakistan and Belarus enjoying good cordial relations for 25 years.While talking at 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Belarus, he said Pakistan is committed to develop strong ties based on mutual trust, respect and cooperation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.He said that PM Imran Khan had a fruitful discussion with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, during SCO conference at Bishkek..

During the meeting both leaders stressed to enhance economic and trade cooperation.Earlier ambassador of Belarus Andrei Ermolovich said that two sides have been able to maintain a positive trajectory in sustaining high level interactions and cementing cooperation in different sectors and wanted to promote relations with Pakistan.

Belarus has developed relation in economic, agriculture, industry, science and technology, and culture. Belarus is ready to share technologies and set up joint ventures in Pakistan. The president also invited the prime minister Imran Khan to pay a visit to Belarus which accepted.

He also thanked the partners for successfully organizing the event. The event was attended by diplomats, political and social personalities and media persons.

