Belarus, Pakistan Strengthen Ties In Sustainable Transportation
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Belarusian Deputy Minister for Industries, Aleksei Kushnarenko on Wednesday offered Capital Development Authority (CDA) support regarding the electric buses in Islamabad, marking a step towards sustainable and eco-friendly public transport.
The offer was made during a meeting held here at CDA regarding sustainable and eco-friendly public transport in the Federal capital. CDA Member Administration, Talat Mehmood Gondal and Deputy Director General Islamabad Public Transport Wing were also present.
Gondal expressed his keen interest in the cooperation with Belarus regarding public transport system in Islamabad.
He emphasized that it is aligned with CDA’s vision for a cleaner, more efficient transportation system.
In this connection, CDA has already launched electric buses in the city covering different areas of Islamabad.
He said the introduction of electric buses has not only reduced the country's carbon footprint but also modernized Islamabad's transport infrastructure.
Besides, both sides explored the possibility of transferring advanced technology related to electric buses and charging stations in Pakistan.
The way forward was discussed to establish Belarusian electric vehicles manufacturing plants in Pakistan, as well as creating joint ventures (JVs) between high-tech Belarusian automobile companies and CDA.
The focal point was nominated from CDA for future cooperation which would consider opportunities for cooperation with the Minsk Automobile Plant, Belarus and explored Pakistan's automobile sector highlighting the potential for joint ventures and technological exchange.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to continue strengthening ties and cooperation between CDA and Belarus, aiming for cooperation in the sustainable and eco-friendly public transport.
