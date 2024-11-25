Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko on Monday arrived in Islamabad on his three-day official visit to Pakistan on the request of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The Belarus President arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi where he was received by Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif alongwith Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior, Senator Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar.

President Lukashenko's visit from November 25-27, will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement. Moreover, several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will also be signed during the visit.

Belarusian President's visit reflects the strong and growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.