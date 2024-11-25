Belarus President Arrives In Islamabad On Three-day Official Visit To Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko on Monday arrived in Islamabad on his three-day official visit to Pakistan on the request of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The Belarus President arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi where he was received by Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif alongwith Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior, Senator Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar.
President Lukashenko's visit from November 25-27, will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement. Moreover, several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will also be signed during the visit.
Belarusian President's visit reflects the strong and growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.
Recent Stories
Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail
Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness drive against HIV & AIDS launched in Quetta13 seconds ago
-
PJN, UNDP hold workshop on strengthening Dispute Resolution Councils in Mardan Division16 seconds ago
-
PTI misleading youth through hallow slogans of change: PPP22 seconds ago
-
Patron-in-Chief PFVA appointed as Member PCSIR28 seconds ago
-
Sindh minister takes notice of female teacher's murder, Culprit arrested31 seconds ago
-
Marble City reflects Sindh govt’s commitment to sustainable industrial uplift: CM Murad10 minutes ago
-
World 'End violence against Women Day' observed10 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on Provincial Ombudsman’s services held at Thai Forest School Abbottabad10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan believes in international cooperation to address common challenges10 minutes ago
-
LHC acquits murder convict after 7 years10 minutes ago
-
Nation has rejected politics of ‘chaos and anarchy': Tarar10 minutes ago
-
Groundbreaking initiative announced to combat air pollution in Punjab21 minutes ago