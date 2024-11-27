Belarus President Lukashenko Leaves For Home After Three-day Visit To Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2024 | 08:03 PM
Both sides sign 15 important agreements and MOUs including Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation for period 2025-2027
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on Wednesday left for home after completing three-day visit to Pakistan.
He was seen off at the airport by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.
During the visit, the two leaders comprehensively reviewed the full range of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening friendly ties between the two countries across political, trade, economic, cultural, social, and other areas.
The two sides signed fifteen important agreements and MOUs, including the Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation for the period 2025-2027.
The roadmap focuses on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.
A delegation of key business figures and investors from Belarus also accompanied the President.
They had successful and fruitful meetings with Pakistani business leaders.
The Prime Minister presented a photo album of the three-day visit to the President of Belarus.
Earlier in the day, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif hosted a luncheon in honour of Belarusian President in Murree.
