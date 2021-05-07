UrduPoint.com
Belarus Reports 1,354 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 366,000

2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Belarus reports 1,354 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 366,000

MINSK, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :-- Belarus reported 1,354 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its total to 366,305, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 1,311 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 356,842, the ministry added.

So far, 2,612 people have died of the disease in the country, including ten over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Friday, 5,958,089 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 18,927 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.

More Stories From Pakistan

