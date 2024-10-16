Open Menu

Belarusian Ambassador Expresses Gratitude On SCO-CHG In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM

Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-CHG in Pakistan

Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan, Andrei N. Metelitsa on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Pakistan, calling it a significant development between SCO member states

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan, Andrei N. Metelitsa on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Pakistan, calling it a significant development between SCO member states.

Talking to APP, the ambassador said Pakistan and Belarus have a long-standing relationship within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), with economic and trade relations spanning several decades. As key players in the SCO, both countries are driving economic integration among member states.

He said that a delegation led by the Prime Minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko participated in the SCO in Pakistan and on the sideline of the SCO a discussion was held to enhancing bilateral economic relations between the two sides.

The Belarusian envoy said Belarus and Pakistan will continue to encourage such forums in the future due to their strong role for bilateral economic and trade relations and connectivity between the SCO member states.

He said the SCO member states should take advantage of connectivity potential and overcome the difficulties and challenges in trade and investment.

The ambassador said that Prime Minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, held a bilateral meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG).

He said that both leaders agreed on bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, agricultural machinery and joint production of tractors and connectivity.

He said that PM Golovchenko warmly congratulated Pakistan on the successful conduct of the SCO CHG meeting and its positive outcomes.

He thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Shanghai Belarus Shanghai Cooperation Organization Government

Recent Stories

Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, s ..

Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for ..

6 seconds ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city

3 minutes ago
 CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricate ..

CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricated

3 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to ..

Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to skill development of youth

3 minutes ago
 South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly buil ..

South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road

19 minutes ago
 SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on glob ..

SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts

19 minutes ago
Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posti ..

Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting

19 minutes ago
 Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar fo ..

Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days

19 minutes ago
 Tarar warns of strict action against those incitin ..

Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawma ..

19 minutes ago
 Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham R ..

Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road

27 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bil ..

Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bilateral ties

27 minutes ago
 Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan