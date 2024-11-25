Open Menu

Belarusian Minister For Military Industry Calls On Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Belarusian Minister for Military Industry calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister of State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus Mr. Pantus Dmitry called on Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Minister of State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus Mr. Pantus Dmitry called on Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here Monday.

Matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation between both countries in the field of defence and defence production came under discussion, said a press release issued here.

Both sides also agreed to work together to strengthen their bilateral cooperation in mutually beneficial fields.

Related Topics

Belarus Industry

Recent Stories

Economy showed significant improvements, fiscal su ..

Economy showed significant improvements, fiscal surplus recorded at Rs.1.8 trill ..

43 seconds ago
 PM strongly condemns killing of a policeman by pro ..

PM strongly condemns killing of a policeman by protestors

45 seconds ago
 PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence ..

PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence against women

46 seconds ago
 Two killed, several injured in RYK road accident

Two killed, several injured in RYK road accident

48 seconds ago
 Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbear ..

Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah

6 minutes ago
 'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty ..

'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin

6 minutes ago
Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: ..

Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: DIG

6 minutes ago
 Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend fo ..

Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend for money

11 minutes ago
 Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push ..

Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos

5 minutes ago
 Integration of material science with community nee ..

Integration of material science with community needs imperative: experts

5 minutes ago
 Paper board mills’ boiler sealed

Paper board mills’ boiler sealed

5 minutes ago
 Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow

Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan