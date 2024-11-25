Belarusian Minister for Military Industry calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Minister of State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus Mr. Pantus Dmitry called on Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here Monday.

Matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation between both countries in the field of defence and defence production came under discussion, said a press release issued here.

Both sides also agreed to work together to strengthen their bilateral cooperation in mutually beneficial fields.