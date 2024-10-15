- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Belarusian PM, Army Chief discuss regional dynamics, enhancement of bilateral security and defence c ..
Belarusian PM, Army Chief Discuss Regional Dynamics, Enhancement Of Bilateral Security And Defence Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko on Tuesday met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko on Tuesday met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here.
During the meeting, discussions were held on regional dynamics and enhancement of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two nations, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.
The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for Belarus’s contributions to global and regional affairs and expressed the desire to further strengthen the military partnership between both countries.
Prime Minister Golovchenko commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, and acknowledged their professionalism and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.
Recent Stories
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident9 minutes ago
-
Two held for decanting LPG52 minutes ago
-
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO32 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day32 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year32 minutes ago
-
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion2 minutes ago
-
Rs15,000 monthly to be provided to police employees children affected by thalassemia: IGP2 minutes ago
-
Khushal university identifies dengue prone areas2 minutes ago
-
Judicial reforms imperative to strengthen system: Dr Tariq2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews city infrastructure, orders encroachment removal2 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for molesting, torturing man to death3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets CM, Governor Punjab3 minutes ago