Belarusian President Given Guard Of Honour At PM House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on Tuesday was accorded a guard of honour at the Prime Minister's House where he arrived to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold delegation-level talks.
As President Lukashenko arrived at the venue of the formal welcome reception, Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly received him.
The national anthems of Pakistan and Belarus were played as the dignitary stood at the salute dias.
The smartly turned-out contingents of the Pakistan armed forces presented a guard of honour which the Belarusian president reviewed.
Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Lukashenko introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for the bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks.
The Belarusian president also planted a sapling in the lawn of the PM House.
Earlier on Monday, as President Lukashenko arrived here on a three-day official visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz received him at the airport along with his cabinet members.
During his visit, the Belarusian president will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement. Moreover, several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will also be signed during the visit.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks
AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on auction in Mirpur on December 1 ..
Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Early diagnosis, regular monitoring of diabetes in pregnant women stressed30 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad launches open door policy to address public issues30 minutes ago
-
Armed outlaws killed man2 hours ago
-
4 Rangers personnel martyred, 5 injured as miscreants rammed vehicle into them3 hours ago
-
Amir Muqam urges PTI to use resources for welfare of KP people11 hours ago
-
PTI playing political tactics to gain personal interest: Ahsan11 hours ago
-
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-13913 hours ago
-
Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks13 hours ago
-
Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest13 hours ago
-
Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam preparation to start from Hyderabad: Secretary Sports13 hours ago
-
Construction work on roads ongoing in various areas of Karachi : Mayor Karachi13 hours ago
-
Smog intensity decreases, Lahore moves to fourth place in terms of air pollution13 hours ago