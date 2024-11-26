Open Menu

Belarusian President Given Guard Of Honour At PM House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Belarusian president given guard of honour at PM House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on Tuesday was accorded a guard of honour at the Prime Minister's House where he arrived to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold delegation-level talks.

As President Lukashenko arrived at the venue of the formal welcome reception, Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly received him.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Belarus were played as the dignitary stood at the salute dias.

The smartly turned-out contingents of the Pakistan armed forces presented a guard of honour which the Belarusian president reviewed.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Lukashenko introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for the bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks.

The Belarusian president also planted a sapling in the lawn of the PM House.

Earlier on Monday, as President Lukashenko arrived here on a three-day official visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz received him at the airport along with his cabinet members.

During his visit, the Belarusian president will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement. Moreover, several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will also be signed during the visit.

