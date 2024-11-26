Open Menu

Belarusian President Visit To Boost Bilateral Ties: Iftikhar Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik said that President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, current visit to Pakistan marks pivotal step in bolstering bilateral relations and fostering cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, and technology.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, popular octogenarian trade leader of South Asia welcoming his visit said that delegation will hold series of comprehensive results oriented discussions focused on enhancing economic ties, streamlining trade mechanisms, and exploring joint ventures in agriculture, manufacturing, and information technology. The two sides will underline the vital importance of expanding bilateral trade, which currently holds untapped potential.

He said the Belarusian delegation, comprising 43 influential business leaders, will hold detailed dialogues with their Pakistani counterparts and several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be inked , aiming to facilitate knowledge exchange and promote direct investment in industries, textile production, machinery manufacturing, and green energy.

Iftikhar Malik said visit will also highlight cultural and educational cooperation, expressing a desire to strengthen people-to-people connections and academic exchanges.

President Lukashenko’s visit underscored a shared vision for mutual growth and partnership, reinforcing the importance of strategic collaboration for long-term regional and global stability, he concluded.

