Belgian ambassador calls on FM Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan Charles Delogne on Thursday called on Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

In the meeting, they discussed areas of bilateral cooperation and important regional and global developments, according to Foreign Office.

They agreed to enhance cooperation in all fields, especially trade and investment.