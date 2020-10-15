Belgian Ambassador calls on Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman the other day met with Ambassador of Belgium for Pakistan, Philip Bronchain at Governor House here and discussed matters pertaining to further strengthening regional peace, bilateral relations and trade and tourism activities between the both countries.

The Governor said Pakistan was bestowed with numerous natural resources and a central attraction for local and international investors. The sectors of Tourism, Agriculture and Minerals were a source of attraction for foreign investors.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was naturally fertile with vast opportunities of production of olive and pure honey.

The Governor said by giving proper attention towards the production of olive, we can get two times more budget for development programs.

The Governor expressed the desire for investment by the foreign investors in the field of olive production and other natural resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the people of Pakistan and Belgium love each other and there should be visits of delegations between the both countries in trade, tourism and education sectors.