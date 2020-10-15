UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Ambassador Calls On Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Belgian Ambassador calls on Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman the other day met with Ambassador of Belgium for Pakistan, Philip Bronchain at Governor House here and discussed matters pertaining to further strengthening regional peace, bilateral relations and trade and tourism activities between the both countries.

The Governor said Pakistan was bestowed with numerous natural resources and a central attraction for local and international investors. The sectors of Tourism, Agriculture and Minerals were a source of attraction for foreign investors.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was naturally fertile with vast opportunities of production of olive and pure honey.

The Governor said by giving proper attention towards the production of olive, we can get two times more budget for development programs.

The Governor expressed the desire for investment by the foreign investors in the field of olive production and other natural resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the people of Pakistan and Belgium love each other and there should be visits of delegations between the both countries in trade, tourism and education sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Budget Agriculture Belgium Love

Recent Stories

OIC Reaffirms its Solidarity with the Republic of ..

12 seconds ago

Huawei joins hands with HEC to start roadshows for ..

3 minutes ago

PM directs to make issuance of NOCs for constructi ..

4 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja advises Misbahul Haq to give up his old ..

6 minutes ago

Six security personnel killed in terrorists’ att ..

33 minutes ago

St. Bonaventure School to remain closed for week a ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.