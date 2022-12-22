Belgian Ambassador expresses solidarity with flood-affected people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Belgium Charles Delogne called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House on Thursday.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that enhancing parliamentary interactions and economic cooperation was vital for the prosperity of people and their well-being. He said that the official visit of the 7-member Belgium's Parliamentary delegation in Pakistan from January 16 to 20, 2023 would enhance parliamentary cooperation between both nations.

The speaker said that Pakistan had been facing severe impacts of global climate change as there has been severe destruction of properties and loss of lives of common people. He also said that the Pakistani economy is agriculture-based and flash floods have destroyed the agriculture sector. He said that the world was facing global climate challenges, adding only collective effort can transform these challenges into opportunities.

He also appreciated the support of the Belgian people and government for being the first country to support Pakistan in flood rehabilitation initiatives.

The speaker stressed on the need to further develop contact between the business communities of both countries to tap the massive economic potential in Pakistan. He said, "Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Belgium as these relations are based on close people-to-people contacts." The Belgian ambassador appreciated the Speaker National Assembly for his warm welcome. He also appreciated the comprehensive schedule of 7-member Belgium's parliamentary delegation to Pakistan. He said that both Belgium and Pakistan share the same cultural and language diversity. He added that Belgium was the first country to support Pakistan, especially in flood relief efforts.

Convener Pakistan-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group MNA Asia Azeem was also present at the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that seven members of the Belgium Parliamentary delegation would visit Pakistan from January 16-21, 2023. While talking about Belgium's Parliamentary delegation to Pakistan, Speaker said that this would further strengthen ties between both nations.