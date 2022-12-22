UrduPoint.com

Belgian Ambassador Expresses Solidarity With Flood-affected People

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Belgian Ambassador expresses solidarity with flood-affected people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Belgium Charles Delogne called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House on Thursday.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that enhancing parliamentary interactions and economic cooperation was vital for the prosperity of people and their well-being. He said that the official visit of the 7-member Belgium's Parliamentary delegation in Pakistan from January 16 to 20, 2023 would enhance parliamentary cooperation between both nations.

The speaker said that Pakistan had been facing severe impacts of global climate change as there has been severe destruction of properties and loss of lives of common people. He also said that the Pakistani economy is agriculture-based and flash floods have destroyed the agriculture sector. He said that the world was facing global climate challenges, adding only collective effort can transform these challenges into opportunities.

He also appreciated the support of the Belgian people and government for being the first country to support Pakistan in flood rehabilitation initiatives.

The speaker stressed on the need to further develop contact between the business communities of both countries to tap the massive economic potential in Pakistan. He said, "Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Belgium as these relations are based on close people-to-people contacts." The Belgian ambassador appreciated the Speaker National Assembly for his warm welcome. He also appreciated the comprehensive schedule of 7-member Belgium's parliamentary delegation to Pakistan. He said that both Belgium and Pakistan share the same cultural and language diversity. He added that Belgium was the first country to support Pakistan, especially in flood relief efforts.

Convener Pakistan-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group MNA Asia Azeem was also present at the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that seven members of the Belgium Parliamentary delegation would visit Pakistan from January 16-21, 2023. While talking about Belgium's Parliamentary delegation to Pakistan, Speaker said that this would further strengthen ties between both nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Business Flood Parliament Agriculture Visit Same Belgium January From Government Share Asia

Recent Stories

Pak Vs NZ: Free tickets, transportation for studen ..

Pak Vs NZ: Free tickets, transportation for students who want to watch matches

5 minutes ago
 BlackCaps arrive in Karachi to play Test, ODI seri ..

BlackCaps arrive in Karachi to play Test, ODI series against Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 PM directs to speed up transparent bidding of sola ..

PM directs to speed up transparent bidding of solar power plants

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Af ..

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

2 hours ago
 Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.