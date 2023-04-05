Belgian ambassador visits Safe City Islamabad

Belgian Ambassador Charles Delogne along with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Belgium, on Wednesday visited the Safe City, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Belgian Ambassador Charles Delogne along with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Belgium, on Wednesday visited the Safe City, Islamabad.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan along with senior police officials welcomed the delegation and briefed them about the working of various sections of Safe City, an Islamabad Police spokesperson said.

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan told the delegation that the coverage of the Safe City Islamabad was 30 percent in the city. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan had directed to extend the coverage to 100 percent and steps in that regard were underway.

The IGP said various private buildings, toll plazas and metro buses had also been linked with the Safe City.

The delegation took a full tour of the Safe City, including the Command and Control Center, and the centralized system of the project including Emergency Control Center, Dispatch Control Center, E-challan System and "Pukar-15" helpline.

They were also briefed about modern cameras, smart cars and monitoring systems.

The IGP told the delegation that various emergency services of the Islamabad Police had been brought together under one roof in Safe City so that citizens could be facilitated on time.

The IGP gave a police shield to the ambassador. The delegation highly appreciated the efforts of IGP Islamabad and his team.