UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Belgian Business Contact Day' Observed At Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:04 PM

'Belgian Business Contact Day' observed at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and industry

Belgian Ambassador Philippe Bronchain has said there was a huge potential and opportunities to enhance trade between Pakistan and Belgium

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Belgian Ambassador Philippe Bronchain has said there was a huge potential and opportunities to enhance trade between Pakistan and Belgium.

He was addressing the business community on Belgian Business Contact Day at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and industry (RCCI) here Thursday.

The Ambassador was accompanied by the Belgian embassy's trade commissioner Abid M. Husain and trade and commercial officer Shaukat Nawaz Niazi.

The day was observed with the theme of "Post COVID-19, moving forward together." The Envoy assured full cooperation to the Pakistani business community for strengthening trade between the two countries.

He lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade ties and organizing exhibitions and business opportunity conferences (BOC) at different parts of the world.

Speaking on the occasion, the RCCI president, Saboor Malik, said that Belgium was the 5th largest trading partner of Pakistan within the European Union, but the current trade volume was insufficient keeping in view the available potential of trade between the two countries.

He said both countries should extend support to private sectors for taking trade volume to more than $2 billion in next couple of years.

He said bilateral cooperation can be enhanced in textile, cereals, cotton, leather and sports goods and gems and jewelry.

To benefit from the existing opportunities, exchange of delegation is important, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Exchange Business European Union Jewelry Rawalpindi Belgium Chamber Commerce Textile Cotton Post From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates Cricket Board receives BCCI official clea ..

1 hour ago

International stars excited to return to the mats ..

1 hour ago

MCI asked to gear up efforts for dengue prevention ..

2 minutes ago

National Highways & Motorway Police sets up medica ..

2 minutes ago

Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Uzbekistan discuss means for increased c ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.