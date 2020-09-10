'Belgian Business Contact Day' observed at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and industry

Belgian Ambassador Philippe Bronchain has said there was a huge potential and opportunities to enhance trade between Pakistan and Belgium

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Belgian Ambassador Philippe Bronchain has said there was a huge potential and opportunities to enhance trade between Pakistan and Belgium.

He was addressing the business community on Belgian Business Contact Day at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and industry (RCCI) here Thursday.

The Ambassador was accompanied by the Belgian embassy's trade commissioner Abid M. Husain and trade and commercial officer Shaukat Nawaz Niazi.

The day was observed with the theme of "Post COVID-19, moving forward together." The Envoy assured full cooperation to the Pakistani business community for strengthening trade between the two countries.

He lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade ties and organizing exhibitions and business opportunity conferences (BOC) at different parts of the world.

Speaking on the occasion, the RCCI president, Saboor Malik, said that Belgium was the 5th largest trading partner of Pakistan within the European Union, but the current trade volume was insufficient keeping in view the available potential of trade between the two countries.

He said both countries should extend support to private sectors for taking trade volume to more than $2 billion in next couple of years.

He said bilateral cooperation can be enhanced in textile, cereals, cotton, leather and sports goods and gems and jewelry.

To benefit from the existing opportunities, exchange of delegation is important, he added.