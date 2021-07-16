Belgian company to establish gemstone laboratory in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman Friday said renowned gemstone company of Belgium, HRD Antwerp to establish gemstone laboratory in KP that would give certification and identity to precious stones being produced in the province.

He was chairing a meeting of Prime Minister Task Force for Gemstone and Minerals, said a press release issued here.

The meeting among others was attended by Chairman Task Force, Gul Asghar, members and concerned officials.

He said that government has taken steps to transform gemstone sector into export industry.

He said that promotion of gemstone and mineral sector is among priorities of government adding it would not only boost exports but would also create employment opportunities.

He said that government is introducing modern technology in gemstone sector aiming export promotion and increase revenue.

The meeting was told Pakistan has the capacity to export precious stones of five billion Dollars annually. It was told that measures have been taken to strengthen export sector that would positively impact country's economy and conditions of stakeholders associated with gemstone sector.