Belgian envoy meets Punjab governor, discusses bilateral trade, aid for flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan Charles Delogne called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor's House here on Wednesday and discussed relief to the flood victims and enhancing bilateral trade.

Thanking the envoy for the timely relief efforts for the flood victims, the governor said Belgium had also sent aid for the flood victims through the United Nations (UN), which was very valuable act for the country.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said promotion of trade and business ties was very important to boost economy, adding that Pakistan admires continuous support of Belgium in grant of GSP Plus status to Pakistan. He said exchange of trade delegations was necessary to further promote investment between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan was an important trading partner of the European Union (EU).

Balighur Rehman said that minorities were an important part of Pakistan population and they had been playing a positive role in development of the country since its creation in 1947. He said he had been in constant contact with the minorities and delegations of minority communities visit him at the Governor's House on important days. The governor said Pakistani women were proving their mettle in every field, adding that a consortium had been formed on women empowerment in universities.

Belgian Ambassador Charles Delogne said Pakistan had vast investment opportunities in various sectors and trade between the two countries would be further enhanced.