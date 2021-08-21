UrduPoint.com

Belgian FM Calls Qureshi; Thanks Pakistan For Supporting Evacuation Efforts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 11:06 PM

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes Saturday telephoned Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and conveyed thanks for Pakistan's support and facilitation in their evacuation efforts from Afghanistan

Both sides exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi highlighted Pakistan's efforts to facilitate evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan.

He underscored the importance of security, stability and inclusive political settlement to Afghanistan issue.

Qureshi added that it was essential for the world community to support the people of Afghanistan to address humanitarian situation for the economic sustenance.

On her Twitter handle, Sophie Wilmes said, "In our call, I thanked my Pakistani counterpart (Shah Mahmood Qureshi) for the assistance and facilitation by Pakistani authorities of the Belgian evacuation efforts out of Kabul."She said they expressed their commitment to continue supporting each other during this complex evacuation operation and agreed that peace in Afghanistan was crucial for Pakistan and the region.

