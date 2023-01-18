Belgian parliamentarians meet Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Wednesday that Pakistan and Belgium shared friendly relations especially the economic cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Wednesday that Pakistan and Belgium shared friendly relations especially the economic cooperation.

Talking to a delegation of Belgian parliamentarians here at Governor House, he mentioned that Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) status granted by the European Union (EU) had been proving instrumental in enhancing the volume of exports of Pakistan.

The Governor also briefed the visiting Belgian delegation about flood situation and relief and rehabilitation measures taken so far in province and thanked the world community including Belgium for reaching out to the flood affected people of Pakistan and contributing generously toward their rehabilitation.

He said that stable Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan and the whole world community as well.