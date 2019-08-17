Belgians visiting GB valleys call Pakistan amazing place for tourists

A group of Belgian tourists after exploring the scenic beauty of the valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan said more foreign tourists should come to Pakistan as it was a land full of wonders with its amazing natural attractions and unexplored mountains and valleys

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :A group of Belgian tourists after exploring the scenic beauty of the valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan said more foreign tourists should come to Pakistan as it was a land full of wonders with its amazing natural attractions and unexplored mountains and valleys.

Talking to media here, the six Belgian tourists, who are on a two-week visit to Pakistan, said Pakistan was a safe place for tourists, having marvelous sites full of natural beauty.

David, a Belgian leading the tourist group said it was his second visit to Pakistan, where he along with his colleagues went to Lahore Wagah Border to see flag lowering ceremony and then flew to visit Skardu, Deosai plains and Khaplu.

He said, "We have also trekked in the mountains of Khaplu namely K-6 and K-7 and discovered that it's the most beautiful place and an untouched country having huge tourism potential." "Pakistan is the most amazing country with green valleys and mountains. Everybody here is very welcoming and hospitable," he added.

To a question, he said the tourism sector in Pakistan was developing in a positive way whereas visa access from Belgium to Pakistan was easier.

"I will suggest every Belgian tourist to visit Gilgit Baltistan. We loved the local cuisine which is delicious. Pakistanis are good chefs," he added.

The women tourists attired in traditional shawls mentioned their admiration for local handicrafts and traditional clothes.

Sophie, another Belgian tourist and teacher said, "I came to enjoy nature and mountains of Pakistan whereas my Pakistani students in Belgium have been feeling proud that I chose their country to visit."Sherum noted that he thought Pakistan was a hard place to get in and might be full of security check posts whereas the situation was contrary to what she expected in the country. "We easily managed to visit different tourist resorts in Gilgit Baltistan. People are very friendly and forthcoming and their response has amazed all of us," he added.

Director General External Publicity Wing Press Information Department Samina Waqar asked the Belgian tourist delegation about their visit in the country and encouraged them to also visit Cholistan Desert for Jeep Safari, Thar Desert, Gwadar Port and Makran Coast to enjoy those unique tourist resorts.