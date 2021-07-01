Belgium Embassy organizes exhibition for business community at MCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Belgium Embassy organized a day-long 'Belgiun Business Contact Day & Catalogues Exhibition' at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Thursday to apprise the traders community about business potential and opportunities in Belgium.

Trade Commissioner Embassy of Belgium, Abid Hussain said that Belgium and Pakistan were working together to extend bilateral trade. He informed that both the countries could enhance business ties through close liaison.

He informed the exhibition has offered an opportunity to the business fraternity for tapping Belgium markets.

He said that information and contact would help both the countries to enhance their mutual exports.

Abid said that 70 percent of Pakistani exports to Belgium are textile products besides rice, handicraft, skin and hides etc.

The exhibition is aimed at bringing both the countries closure.

MCCI President Khawaja Salahuddin thanked the embassy for organizing the exhibition and it would result in establishing new contacts between Belgium companies and business community.

He appreciated the endeavours of the embassy to promote bilateral trade relations between business communities of Pakistan and Belgium.

He recommended agro-based industries including livestock, pulps, fresh fruits, vegetables and fruit products, textile and leather for key investment sectors in South Punjab.

Likewise, tourism sector could also be explored in the region as we have hill stations like Fort Munro and other mountain sites.

Later, MCCI office bearers presented souvenir to the Trade Commissioner.