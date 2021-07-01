UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Embassy Organizes Exhibition For Business Community At MCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Belgium Embassy organizes exhibition for business community at MCCI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Belgium Embassy organized a day-long 'Belgiun Business Contact Day & Catalogues Exhibition' at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Thursday to apprise the traders community about business potential and opportunities in Belgium.

Trade Commissioner Embassy of Belgium, Abid Hussain said that Belgium and Pakistan were working together to extend bilateral trade. He informed that both the countries could enhance business ties through close liaison.

He informed the exhibition has offered an opportunity to the business fraternity for tapping Belgium markets.

He said that information and contact would help both the countries to enhance their mutual exports.

Abid said that 70 percent of Pakistani exports to Belgium are textile products besides rice, handicraft, skin and hides etc.

The exhibition is aimed at bringing both the countries closure.

MCCI President Khawaja Salahuddin thanked the embassy for organizing the exhibition and it would result in establishing new contacts between Belgium companies and business community.

He appreciated the endeavours of the embassy to promote bilateral trade relations between business communities of Pakistan and Belgium.

He recommended agro-based industries including livestock, pulps, fresh fruits, vegetables and fruit products, textile and leather for key investment sectors in South Punjab.

Likewise, tourism sector could also be explored in the region as we have hill stations like Fort Munro and other mountain sites.

Later, MCCI office bearers presented souvenir to the Trade Commissioner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Exports Business Punjab Belgium Chamber Market Commerce Textile Industry

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack attempt on Saudi ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State meets with Special Represent ..

22 minutes ago

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Nati ..

37 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority honours ..

37 minutes ago

$3.8 billion worth of business deals sealed during ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.