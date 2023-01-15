Belgium parliamentary delegation to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :On the special invitation of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Belgium parliamentary delegation led by Senator and Chairperson of Pakistan-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group, Allessia Clots is officially visiting Pakistan from 16 to 21 January. This visit will serve as a tool to strengthen bilateral ties between both nations and further strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries. Furthermore, new avenues of cooperation in trade and business would be also explored during this visit.

Belgium parliamentary delegation comprises of Allessia Claes, Karl Vanlourve, State Senator Philippe Courard, PS, State Senator Georges Dallemagne, Les Engages, Member of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives and Senior officers of Belgium Parliament.

Beside having call on with National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the Belgium parliamentary delegation would also held meeting with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani. The delegation would also held meetings with Convener of Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals and chairperson of Women Parliamentary Caucus in the Parliament House.

Furthermore, the delegation would also call on Governor Punjab in Lahore besides visiting the Texpak, a Belgium Company in Lahore and Badshahi Mosque.

Later on, it would visit Karachi where it will have call on meeting with the Chief Minister of Sindh. The delegation would also visit Leprosy Centre of MALC Karachi and flood affected areas in Sindh to express solidarity with the marooned people.