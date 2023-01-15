UrduPoint.com

Belgium Parliamentary Delegation To Visit Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Belgium parliamentary delegation to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :On the special invitation of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Belgium parliamentary delegation led by Senator and Chairperson of Pakistan-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group, Allessia Clots is officially visiting Pakistan from 16 to 21 January. This visit will serve as a tool to strengthen bilateral ties between both nations and further strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries. Furthermore, new avenues of cooperation in trade and business would be also explored during this visit.

Belgium parliamentary delegation comprises of Allessia Claes, Karl Vanlourve, State Senator Philippe Courard, PS, State Senator Georges Dallemagne, Les Engages, Member of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives and Senior officers of Belgium Parliament.

Beside having call on with National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the Belgium parliamentary delegation would also held meeting with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani. The delegation would also held meetings with Convener of Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals and chairperson of Women Parliamentary Caucus in the Parliament House.

Furthermore, the delegation would also call on Governor Punjab in Lahore besides visiting the Texpak, a Belgium Company in Lahore and Badshahi Mosque.

Later on, it would visit Karachi where it will have call on meeting with the Chief Minister of Sindh. The delegation would also visit Leprosy Centre of MALC Karachi and flood affected areas in Sindh to express solidarity with the marooned people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Senate Chief Minister Governor Business Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Punjab Flood Parliament Company Visit Belgium Chamber January Women Mosque From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

41 minutes ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level pa ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level panels featuring prominent intel ..

56 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

1 hour ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.