Belgium parliamentary delegation visits Badshahi mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A six-member Belgium parliamentary delegation, led by senator and chairperson of Pakistan-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ms Allessia Claes, visited Badshahi mosque, here on Wednesday.

Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department representative Aurangzeb briefed the delegation about architectural features of the historical building of Mughal era.

The delegation lauded the architectural finesse of the sacred site and captured various shorts of the mosque in their cameras. They also visited the golden Quran gallery of the mosque.

The delegation consisted of Ms Allessia Claes, Karl Vanlouwe, Philippe Courard, Georges Dallemagne, Ms Ozlem Ozen, Ruben Vanhaverbeke.