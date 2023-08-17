Belgium to support promotion of education in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Belgium Charles Delogne on Thursday called on Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here at the Governor's House.

In the meeting, discussions were held on bilateral issues, trade relations and enhancing people-to-people relations between the two sides, said a press release issued here.

The two sides also discussed issues related to providing better education opportunities to the youth of the merged tribal districts.

The governor said that Belgium should provide support for promoting education in the merged districts of the province and special scholarships for the youth.

He suggested that Belgium should introduce an educational project that could bring the youth of merged districts forward in the field of education.

Ghulam Ali also underlined the need to strengthen bilateral trade and people-to-people ties with Belgium.

The Belgium envoy said the two countries had a history of 75 years of strong public and diplomatic relations.

The two countries were celebrating the anniversary of 75 years of diplomatic relations, he added.

He assured that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be supported to bring forward in the education sector.