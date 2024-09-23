Open Menu

Belief In Finality Of Prophethood Fundamental Component Of Every Muslim's Faith: Salik

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday said that belief in the Finality of Prophethood was a fundamental component of every Muslim's faith.

Addressing a gathering of religious scholars, he called for early release of the detailed verdict of the Mubarak Sani case.

Salik underscored the crucial role of religious leaders, stating, "The true leaders of religion are the esteemed scholars and spiritual guides, not those who take up arms against the state."

He stressed that for securing the future of the younger generation, the government, institutions, and religious scholars must work together. He expressed confidence that a unified message of peace, solidarity and harmony from religious scholars would have a far-reaching impact on the nation.

The minister also warned against the misuse of islam for nefarious purposes, urging that efforts be made to stop such practices. He called for the implementation of scholars' recommendations regarding the fight against terrorism.

He also shared that the government had initiated consultations with religious scholars and leaders from other faiths to eliminate terrorism. "With the help of scholars and other religious leaders, we can overcome these challenges," Salik added.

He commended the religious scholars and saints for rejecting the narratives of extremists and terrorists, calling for an end to the exploitation of religion for terrorist activities.

He remarked, "Anyone or any group that takes up arms against the state is a terrorist, and we must unite as a nation to eradicate the scourge of terrorism."

He assured that the government would implement the scholars' suggestions on countering terrorism.

Prominent figures present at the meeting included Hafiz Farooq Awan, leader of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith; Agha Iftikhar Naqvi, member of the Council of Islamic Ideology; Professor Zia-ul-Haq, Director General of the International Islamic University; and Maulana Imran Attari.

