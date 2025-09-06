Open Menu

Belief In The Khatm-e-Nabuwwat( PBUH) Stands As Foundation Of Islam: AJK President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 10:10 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said. "The belief in the finality of the prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwwat PBUH) is the foundation of islam and an integral part of the Muslim faith."

In his message, issued on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations, Chudhary said Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) was sent as the last prophet and messenger, and the chain of prophethood was completed forever with him.

He declared any claim of prophethood after him (SAW) as false, terming such elements enemies of Islam and the Muslim Ummah.

The president stressed that misleading groups were hell-bent on weakening this belief and dividing Muslims. He emphasized the need to forge unity and educate the younger generation with the correct teachings of Islam.

He said the people of Azad Kashmir had always upheld their commitment to the finality of prophethood (PBUH) and allegiance to the state of Pakistan.

He assured that the AJK government would continue to take legal and administrative measures to protect this fundamental belief and defeat any conspiracy against it.

