'Believe In Yourself And Play Your Best', PM Tells Pakistan Team Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday bucked up the national cricket team, wishing them to play their best in the T20 World Cup final match this afternoon.

"Believe in yourself and play your best game. The entire nation stands behind you. Good luck," the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.

Pakistan and England are set to play the final of T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Shehbaz Sharif lauded the green shirts for their performance of 'beating all odds' to reach the finals and expressed confidence for their continued passion to win.

"You have beaten all odds to reach the World Cup Final. I know you have the passion, motivation and determination to win," he said.

