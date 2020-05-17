UrduPoint.com
Beloved GP Dr Mirza Dies Fighting Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Another brave son of the soil, renowned general practitioner (GP) Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza, 84, who worked in the medical profession for more than four decades and remained a conspicuous member of the GP workforce in the United Kingdom, died few days back after contracting coronavirus.

Dr Mirza is the oldest of the nine UK GPs who have so far lost their lives in the Covid 19 pandemic.

Originated from the city of Jhelum, which is home to a large number of brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Dr Mirza also laid down his life by serving humanity and became a shaheed in the medical profession.

Dr Mirza had started his profession in the UK and served in the NHS. His colleagues paid rich tributes to 'much loved' Dr Karamat who was so much venerated as he had been a GP since 1974 and a senior partner since the mid 1980s.

His wife Estelle Mirza told media that Dr Mirza had come to the UK in 1966, with "enormous determination".

"He was no ordinary man, he was an extraordinary, exceptional and astonishing man, who was absolutely fearless and daring and had enormous knowledge.

He worked endlessly for the NHS and non-stop for this country," she was quoted by UK dailies.

Dr Mirza also worked as a partner at the Old Road Surgery in Clacton, as a clinical assistant in anaesthesia in Colchester General Hospital for 20 years and as a clinical assistant in obstetrics in Clacton Hospital for 20 years, and had a special interest in opthalmology.

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the NHS & East Suffolk, NHS West Suffolk and NHS North East Essex CCGs and executive lead for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, expressed his condolence on his death.

According to media reports, hundreds of people lined up the streets of a seaside town to pay their respects to a "superhuman".

All other nine UK GPs who had died during the coronavirus pandemic were male, and Dr Mirza was the eighth from an Asian country and fourth Essex GP to have lost his life to the virus.

