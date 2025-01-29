Open Menu

Below-average Rainfall May Impact Local Crops, Warns Chief Meteorologist

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Below-average rainfall may impact local crops, warns Chief Meteorologist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz Wednesday predicts a dry spell ahead, with temperatures remaining dry and below-average rainfall expected this year, which may have a detrimental impact on local crops.

Talking to a private news channel, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz predicted a dry spell ahead, warning that below-average rainfall and higher-than-normal temperatures may have a detrimental impact on local crops, particularly wheat and cotton.

He forecast that mainly cold and dry weather will prevail in most plain areas of the country over the next 24

hours.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the seasonal forecast indicates that Pakistan will receive below-average rainfall this year.

The country is expected to experience a significant deficit in rainfall, with a predicted decrease of up to 20-30% compared to normal levels, which may have severe implications for agriculture and water resources.

Responding a query, he said daytime temperatures in Karachi are expected to rise, with highs ranging from 12 to 14 degrees Celsius. However, nighttime temperatures will remain cool for the next short period, providing some respite.

In contrast, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are expected to experience cloudy weather, with possibilities of rain, strong winds and snowfall.

