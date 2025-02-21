Ben Warrington Calls On Governor Saleem Haider
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 11:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Head of the Lahore Office of the British High Commission Ben Warrington called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed promoting relations in the fields of education, health and trade during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday.
Senior Political Advisor Owais Shah was also present during the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan’s textiles, sports products and surgical instruments are of high quality. He said that Pakistan’s economy is improving and industry will be in a much better position in the next few years. The Governor Punjab said that as Chancellor, he has given instructions to start degree programs related to climate change in universities.
He said that special attention needs to be paid to health and education facilities in the southern, Pothohari and remote areas of Punjab. The Governor Punjab further said that overseas Pakistanis living in the UK have proven their capabilities in every field.
Head of British High Commission in Lahore Office Ben Warrington said that Britain values its relations with Pakistan very much. He said that he is committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the UK in the fields of trade, technology, research, climate change and agriculture.
