Benami Property , FRB Seizes PML-N Senator's 6,000 Kanals Land

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:40 PM

Benami property , FRB seizes PML-N Senator's 6,000 kanals land

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday initiated action against anonymous (benami) property holders whereas the extended deadline to declare assets was at 12am on Wednesday night

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday initiated action against anonymous (benami) property holders whereas the extended deadline to declare assets was at 12am on Wednesday night.The FBR has confiscated 6,000 Kanals anonymous (benami) property in Rawalpindi.

It is alleged that PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanveer had made these properties in the name of his employees.According to details, the seizer was a result of the FBR action against those who didn't declare their properties with the revenue collecting authority.

The alleged Senator has made these properties in the name of Abdul Aziz, Azhar, Mohsin, Shahjahan Begum and Raja Shakoor. The revenue collecting body has also sent notices to the alleged property holders.Meanwhile, the FBR has been given permission to confiscate eight anonymous (benami) properties in Karachi, including plot No 2/18 located in Karachi Civil Lines.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had introduced an amnesty scheme for people holding anonymous (benami) properties.

Its deadline was June 30, but later it was extended to July 3 (Wednesday). The extended deadline was supposed to end at 12am on Wednesday but the FBR started confiscating properties before the end of the extended deadline.Following the scheme, Prime Minister Imran Khan had made appeals to public holding anonymous (benami) properties and other valuables to register them with the FBR.

A comprehensive media campaign was also launched to create awareness among people.FBR Chairman Shabbir Zaidi had said that it is not an amnesty scheme but a scheme to declare assets with the FBR.

