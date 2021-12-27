UrduPoint.com

Benazir Bhutto 14th Death Anniversary Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:04 PM

The workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Abbottabad chapter Monday organized a prayer service on the 14th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Abbottabad chapter Monday organized a prayer service on the 14th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom.

On the occasion, former District General Secretary Malik Farid Mohammad, Naheed Gul Abbasi, Sardar Khan Jadoon, Saeed Ahmed Ali, Manzoor Mumtaz Abbasi, Sajjad Awan, Shafiq Ahmed, Sardar Zakir, Malik Amir and others were present.

In the memorial service, the PPP workers paid rich tribute to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

