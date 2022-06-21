UrduPoint.com

Benazir Bhutto, Icon Of Struggle, Democracy Across The World: NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022

Benazir Bhutto, icon of struggle, democracy across the world: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was an icon of struggle and democracy across the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was an icon of struggle and democracy across the world.

She was an exemplary and courageous political leader who believed in strengthening the democracy, the speaker said while addressing a ceremony held here by the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) in connection with 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said he was committed to provide fundamental rights such as education, health and employment to all especially the underprivileged.

The speaker congratulated the members of WPC on holding the symposium.

Appreciating the services of MNA and former Speaker National Assembly Dr. Fehmida Mirza who laid the foundation stone of WPC, he assured his all-out support to the Caucus to work for the welfare and progress of women across the country.

