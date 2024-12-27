Benazir Bhutto is metaphor of courage, bravery: Maryam

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Punjba Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on the anniversary of the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, has termed her a metaphor of courage and bravery for Pakistani women.

She added that BB's martyrdom was a tragic chapter of Pakistan's political history.

Maryam Nawaz said that Benazir Bhutto proved that women can play a significant role in the development of their country. She added,”Benazir Bhutto's services for democracy will be remembered forever.”