Benazir Bhutto murder case: Court to hear appeals against verdict from March 8, daily

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Monday adjourned hearing on the appeals against court verdict in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case till March 8.

A division bench comprising Justice Shahbaz Rizvi and Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram heard the appeals filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari and others against the decision in Benazir Bhutto murder case.

During the hearing, the counsel of accused in the case and former DIG Saud Aziz did not appeared before the bench, on which Justice Shahbaz Rizvi remarked that all the parties in the case ensure their presence on March 8, with full preparation for hearing of the case on daily basis.

Sardar Latif Khosa advocate, the counsel of former president Asif Ali Zardari, was appeared before the court. All the six accused in the case were also present in the court, except Rafaqat who was absent due to missing.

He said the proceedings of murder case of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was lying suspended for a long time. No justice was dispensed to anybody even after the assassinations of three prime ministers, he added.

He told that the assassination of Benazir Bhutto was actually the assassination of national economy and development.