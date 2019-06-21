Benazir Bhutto remembered on her 66th birth anniversary

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Friday marked the 66th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Friday marked the 66th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The ceremony held here at the People's Secretariat was addressed by various party leaders including former state minister/ divisional president PPP Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi, Safdar Sahi, secretary general Rana Jamshed and People's Youth Organisation (PYO) President Rai Hassan Bhatti.

They said that throughout her life, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had struggled against dictators for restoration of democracy and she sacrificed her life for achieving the rights of people belonging to middle and lower classes.

They said that implementation of vision of Shaheed Bhuttos would strengthen national institutions and restore their respect.

The party leaders also cut a birthday cake and the workers expressed their confidence in the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari.