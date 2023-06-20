UrduPoint.com

Benazir Bhutto Sacrificed Her Life For Restoration, Strengthening Of Democracy: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 07:35 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto had sacrificed her life for the restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country "She has the honour of being the first elected woman prime minister of the Islamic world, and her sacrifices for the restoration and promotion of democracy in the country will always be remembered," he said in his message on her 70th birth anniversary, which is celebrated on June 21 every year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto had sacrificed her life for the restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country "She has the honour of being the first elected woman prime minister of the Islamic world, and her sacrifices for the restoration and promotion of democracy in the country will always be remembered," he said in his message on her 70th birth anniversary, which is celebrated on June 21 every year.

Pervez Ashraf said Benazir Bhutto always fought for the protection of the rights of farmers, labourers and the downtrodden sections of society.

Her mission was to establish a democratic system and a society based on equality in the country, which was, in fact, the mission of the leader of the people, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he added.

The Speaker said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto always struggled to strengthen institutions, and promote constitutional supremacy, and harmony between the federation and the provinces.

She promoted tolerance and dialogue instead of imposing ideas in politics, and also struggled to make the country a cradle of peace by purifying it from the scourge of terrorism, he added.

Raja Pervez said that the way Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari managed the party and the country after the martyrdom of Ms. Benazir Bhutto was admirable.

He paid tribute to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying under his leadership the party was carrying on the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

