Benazir Bhutto Shaheed HR Research , Development Board Expands Skill Development Initiative to GC University

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development board, Government of Sindh, has expanded its successful skill development initiative to GC University Hyderabad. The project, aims to empower youth through modern, industry-focused training programs.

The inauguration ceremony at GC University Hyderabad was led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tayyaba Zarif, who officially inaugurated the project office.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zarif emphasized the importance of skill-based education and stated that the program would provide valuable opportunities for students to enhance their professional abilities.

She also noted that GC University is emerging as a hub of education and research in Hyderabad. The project offers short courses in cutting-edge fields such as Web Designing, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber security, E-commerce, and others.