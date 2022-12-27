UrduPoint.com

Benazir Bhutto To Be Remembered Always For Her Supreme Sacrifice: Chaudhry Nizam

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Benazir Bhutto to be remembered always for her supreme sacrifice: Chaudhry Nizam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has said Benazir Bhutto will always be remembered for her struggle and sacrifices for the restoration and stability of democracy in Pakistan.

In his statement, Arain said wherever there is talk of democracy around the world, the name of Benazir Bhutto and the Bhutto family will come to the fore.

He said PPP was a national democratic party which had taken practical steps for the defence, stability and prosperity of Pakistan in every era.

Today Benazir Bhutto is not with us but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is completing her mission, Chaudhry Nizam said, adding that PPP will form government in the upcoming elections by winning all over the country.

He said that the struggle of Asif Zardari for the stability of democracy is now recognized by his opponents.

