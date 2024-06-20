Benazir Bhutto71st birth anniversary to be celebrated on Friday

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:27 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The 71st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi Division will organize the main ceremony at Chakiwara area of Lyari Town, Sindh Local Government Minister and Divisional President PPP Karachi Saeed Ghani said while presiding over a meeting held here on Thursday to review the arrangements of the ceremony.

The meeting was attended by Provincial General Secretary PPP Sindh Waqar Mehdi, GS Karachi Division Javed Nagori, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Murad, Presidents and General Secretaries of all districts of Karachi division.

Saeed Ghani, speaking at the occasion said that the main ceremony to celebrate 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was being organized in Lyari on the instructions of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who will deliver speech at the ceremony.

Waqar Mehdi said that routes of public and traffic have been designed and announced while workers of PPP Youth and student wings will menage routes for traffic and public entrance in the venue.

Javed Nagori and District president PPP South Khalil Hoat briefed the meeting about arrangements and said that despite the Eid holidays, workers were excited to participate in the event while the chairman of local government bodies as well as local party cadre of Lyari were busy day and night to make the event a success.

Shahina Sher Ali said that on behalf of the PPP Women Wing, women workers from all over the city will participate in the event.

